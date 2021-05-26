Miami Beach Senior High on lockdown due to threat

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach Senior High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a threat was made against the school by someone who called 911, authorities confirmed.

A spokeswoman for Miami-Dade County Public Schools says the threat appears to be non-credible.

Regardless, Miami Beach police said they are working with Miami-Dade County Schools police and a perimeter has been established around the school.

Authorities said officers are currently conducting a secondary sweep of the school grounds and dismissal is delayed.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we ask parents to please avoid the area,” the police department posted on Twitter. “It is important to note that at this moment the children are safe.”

No other details were immediately released.

