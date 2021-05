MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after one person was killed in a construction accident Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at a Publix that is under construction at 11437 Bird Road.

Sky 10 was above the scene just before 9:15 a.m. as a yellow tarp covered the victim’s body.

No other details were immediately released by police.

