3-year-old heart transplant patient leaves hospital after 259 days

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – There were cheers and a few tears Thursday as staff at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital said goodbye to 3-year-old Waylen Blount.

He’s going home after 259 days. Diagnosed with a condition called restrictive cardiomyopathy, doctors say Waylen needed a heart transplant. Five months after arriving at the hospital, he got one.

“This is the reason that I do what I do,” said pediatric cardiologist Dr. Laura D’Addese. “We get to know these families so intimately. He’s been here for eight months.”

Waylen’s mother Tequila Striggles is so thankful to everyone who took care of her baby and so glad she gets to take him home.

“Words can not describe,” she said. “I’m so happy. It’s bittersweet but I’m so happy it’s finally gotten to this time.”

Waylen has a lifetime of check-ups and follow-up care in his future, but also a future full of possibilities.

“Life. He gets to live his life now,” Striggles said. “He’s never had a childhood before. He never played. He never talked to others. He’s a whole different kid now.”

Ad

Doctors here hoping Waylen’s story inspires others to talk about organ donation with their loved ones. They say it’s only through that generous decision that children like Waylen get this incredible second chance.