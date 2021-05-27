Boy bitten by pit bull gets big parade

Boy bitten by pit bull makes recovery and gets hero's welcome

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Sirens wailed in one Pompano Beach neighborhood. But, at least on Thursday, they weren’t heading to an emergency.

Broward Sheriff’s Office welcomed 2-year-old Benjamin “Benji” Borja home from the hospital.

On May 9, the toddler was attacked by a pit bull while in his mother’s front yard.

“She was carrying him. The dog came and jumped and grabbed his thigh and pulled him down,” said Daisy Borja, Benji’s sister.

“They were all trying to get the dog to let go of his leg.”

Once the dog finally let go, Benji was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries to his leg. He spent five days there before he was finally able to go home.

Now that he’s back, the Broward Sheriff’s Office wanted to give him a welcome his family would never forget.

“When I spoke to Nicole and Daisy I asked them, I said ‘What do you want? I can do 3 or 4 cars?’ and she said ‘Maybe you can do 20?’ and I said, ‘Hey! I can shoot for 20!’ ”

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and several community organizations joined in the celebration. Vehicles were decorated with colorful balloons and get well signs. Participants were encouraged to bring a gift.

The sad news is that the dog was deemed dangerous and had to be put down.

The good news is that Benji is doing great and he has lots of new toys.