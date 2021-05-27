Car erupts in flames on Palmetto Expressway, 60 gallons of fuel spilled

Car erupts in flames in the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway.

HIALEAH, Fla. – A car fire shut down traffic Thursday in the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway at Okeechobee Road.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, the car erupted in flames around 11:50 a.m. following a crash.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the vehicle engulfed in flames and they worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

As a result of the accident, 60 gallons of fuel spilled onto the roadway, and the Department of Environmental Resources Management (DERM) was requested to respond to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

“MDFR reminds drivers that if your car ever catches on fire, try to just pull over to a safe spot, and shut off the engine,” MDFR said in a statement. “This will stop the flow of fuel, which can prevent a full-blown fire from occurring. Get yourself and all passengers out of the car, and move to a safe place as far away from the car as possible.”