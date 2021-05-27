Man shoots grandmother’s 74-year-old visitor after argument, police say

Antoine Thorpe is charged with murder after he shot a man who was visiting his grandmother.

MARGATE, Fla. – A 74-year-old man is dead after investigators said an ongoing argument led to a shooting in Margate.

According to police, Antoine Thorpe, 29. killed the man who was visiting his grandmother. Thorpe lives with the woman along with other family members, said investigators.

Police said that the two men had been involved in a fight that had turned physical a few months before the shooting.

Investigators said on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m., Thorpe came out of his bedroom and saw the man and the two exchanged words. Thorpe told police that the man said he “beat his a—” in the previous fight. Thorpe responded by saying “alright, beat my a—again.”

Thorpe said he then returned to his bedroom, locked the door, and told police he got a handgun. He put the gun into his front right pocket rather than a holster he was wearing because, according to the police report, he said he admitted that he could get to it quicker.

Thorpe then left the bedroom and more words were exchanged, according to the police report. The victim then stood up from his chair and approached Thorpe who was already at the front door. Thorpe said he exited the house and saw the victim coming toward him and that’s when police said Thorpe shot the man once. The victim was not armed.

According to Thorpe’s grandmother, she said that she warned her visitor about Thorpe, saying that he had pointed a gun at her about three weeks ago.

Surveillance video from across the street from the house appeared to show Thorpe leaving the home and then returning inside, at which point a shot was fired.

The man was transported to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead around 2:23 p.m.

Thorpe is charged with second-degree murder.