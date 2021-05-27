1 woman dead, 1 injured during shooting in Coral Springs, police say

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – An 18-year-old woman died and another 18-year-old woman was injured during a shooting on Thursday in Coral Springs, police said.

Officers arrested a man suspected of shooting both of them.

Fire Rescue personnel responded to an area near the intersection of Northwest 95th Avenue and University Drive. Paramedics took the two victims to Broward Health where a doctor pronounced one of them dead.

Officers had two other related crime scenes:

There are officers and fire rescue personnel in the area of 95th Avenue and Royal Palm Boulevard, police said.

Officers also responded to the 1600 block of 81st Avenue.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.

