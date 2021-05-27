Plantation mom stunned by rare birth complications

PLANTATION, Fla. – Nearly 4,000,000 babies are born in the U.S. every year, and while most of those births occur without issue, approximately 8% of all pregnancies involve some type of unexpected complication.

Five years ago, LaTrice Urquhart felt excited as she began building a family with her husband Keene.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom of a bigger family,” she said.

Their son Karter was born without any issues, but Urquhart did need to undergo an emergency C-Section with her daughter Morgan. But nothing prepared them for what happened to the birth of their third child, baby Kooper.

“Well, my uterus exploded and they said it was like my uterus actually spit the baby out and he was in my abdomen,” Urquhart said.

Almost simultaneously, she suffered two rare complications: a placenta abruption and a uterine rupture.

“In her case, the great thing was that she was here at the hospital when it happened. That’s definitely what made a difference for her. Had this happened at home, it would have been a very different outcome for her because it was just so fast,” said Dr. Jessica White with Broward Health Coral Springs. “Mom and baby are at risk of death.”

The team at the hospital worked feverishly to save Urquhart and Kooper.

“To see the baby take a breath, it was almost as if he said, ‘Thank you for saving me.’ It was good,” White said.

“He definitely made his way in here with a big excitement and bang!” Urquhart added.

When the couple looks down on baby Kooper now, their hearts fill with gratitude.

“Thank God everything worked out,” she said.