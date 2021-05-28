Partly Cloudy icon
81º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Cops search for 2 men who stole a safe in Davie

Victim battered and $90K taken, police say

David Selig
, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: 
Crime
,
Davie
,
Broward County
Men spotted on camera stealing safe in Broward
Men spotted on camera stealing safe in Broward

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are asking the public’s help to find two men spotted on camera stealing a safe early Friday morning.

Investigators say two Black men wearing hoodies knocked on the rear door of Los Amigos Check Cash Store at 13060 West State Road 84 before then forcing their way in.

They battered someone inside before removing a safe containing about $90,000, authorities say. It happened shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Davie police shared three surveillance images, including one of a four-door maroon car.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: