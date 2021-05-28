Man pulled from water after car plunges into canal in Doral

DORAL, Fla. – A man was pulled from a canal in Doral Friday morning after a car plunged into the water.

Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 117th Avenue and 58th Street at 6:50 a.m. as divers brought the man out of the water and helped place him on a stretcher.

The man was then airlifted to a hospital.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the crash.

