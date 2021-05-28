Police: Coral Springs teen shot girlfriend and killed another young woman

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The teenager who survived Thursday’s double-shooting in Coral Springs told police her boyfriend opened fire on the two young women when they arrived at his home to pick up belongings. She said she had recently found out her boyfriend was cheating on her.

Rashawn Hinds, 18, pulled out a gun and fired approximately nine rounds at the two 18-year-old women, wounding his girlfriend in the right arm and fatally striking the other woman in the torso, investigators say.

Coral Springs police say Hinds was arrested about a mile from the scene of the shooting. He faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.

Authorities have not released the identities of the two 18-year-old women.

It happened at about 5:11 p.m. Thursday in the area of Northwest 95th Avenue and Royal Palm Boulevard.

The woman who was killed was found lying unresponsive and the other victim was across the street. Both were rushed to North Broward Hospital.

Coral Springs Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information or footage of the shooting to contact Det. Ken Johnson at 954-346-1223 or kjohnson@coralsprings.org.