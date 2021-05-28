Suspect arrested after delivery driver shot in leg in Boca Raton

A suspect’s vehicle is towed away after a shooting that occurred near a preschool in Boca Raton.

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Boca Raton police have made an arrest following a shooting Friday morning that left one person injured.

Police confirmed that the shooting occurred shortly before 8 a.m. near a preschool in the area of Northwest 22nd Street and Fifth Avenue.

A nearby elementary school was also placed on lockdown after the shooting, but the lockdown has since been lifted.

According to police, a delivery driver was involved in some kind of confrontation with the suspect, identified as Dyesha Renee Coleman, 31, before Coleman shot the victim in the leg.

Police said Coleman fled the scene.

The suspect’s car was later found abandoned a couple blocks away with a weapon laying on the front seat.

Police said Coleman was eventually taken into custody by Palm Beach County School Board police in the front parking lot area of J.C. Mitchell Elementary School.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Further details about the initial confrontation have not been released.