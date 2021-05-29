7 people shot in Wynwood, some victims show up at hospital on their own, according to police

MIAMI, Fla. – Miami police say approximately 7 people were shot Friday night in an area of Wynwood.

According to Miami Police, they responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 11:53 p.m. Friday in the area of Northwest 20th Street and Northwest 1st Court.

Some people at the scene were suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said others had already shown up on their own at area hospitals.

