Catamaran badly damaged after catching fire off Stock Island

Catamaran fire off Stock Island in the Florida Keys.

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – A catamaran went up in smoke after catching fire in a Stock Island marina.

According to Monroe County Fire Rescue, the fire was called in at 10:16 a.m. Saturday at a marina off Peninsula Avenue.

Authorities said the people who were aboard the catamaran were able to exit the boat safely.

No injuries were reported.

MCFR said the fire was contained to the catamaran and was put out within 30 minutes. The Key West Fire Department also assisted in putting out the flames.

Authorities said the U.S. Coast Guard was there to help assist with containing any spills.