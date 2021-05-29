Location a mystery after 2 victims found in car in SW Miami-Dade were shot somewhere else, police say

2 victims found in car in Southwest Miami-Dade, but police investigating exactly where shooting actually happened

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Miami-Dade Police are working to sort out where two men were shot after responding to a scene in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Around 4:15 a.m. Saturday, police responded to 14940 Southwest 297th Street in the Leisure City area, where they located two men with gunshot wounds inside a car.

However, police said they were told that the shooting happened in Homestead. Working with Homestead police, Miami-Dade PD said they were unable to find a location where the shooting happened.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took both victims to Jackson South Medical Center. One of the victims was in critical condition and the other stable, according to police.

It remains a mystery exactly where the two people found in the car were shot. Police said they will continue to investigate.