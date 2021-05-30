At least 20 people shot, 2 killed at Northwest Miami-Dade concert

Officers are investigating a mass shooting at a concert in Northwest Miami-Dade

Northwest Miami-Dade – Miami Dade police are investigating a mass shooting that left more than 20 people injured in what detectives described as a “targeted act of violence.”

Victims were rushed to several hospitals in Miami Dade and Broward counties, some in their personal vehicles according to police.

LATEST: **NWMD mass shooting**



- MDPD: “targeted act of violence”

- 20-25 people shot, 2 dead

- Happened at El Mula Banquet Hall. Concert was happening

- 3 ppl pulled up & started shooting

- Police looking for white Nissan Pathfinder @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/2nyw3P1vzS — Alex Finnie (@alexfinnieWPLG) May 30, 2021

Miami Dade police director Freddy Ramirez said a business was rented out for a concert Saturday May 29th into Sunday morning.

During the concert, patrons were standing outside when a white SUV pulled up, three subjects stepped out of their vehicle with assault rifles and handguns and began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd.

20-25 people were shot and 2 people were killed near 7630 NW 186th street.

Police are now asking the community for help as they comb through surveillance footage and gather evidence.