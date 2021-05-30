Partly Cloudy icon
At least 20 people shot, 2 killed at Northwest Miami-Dade concert

Police say this was a targeted attack

Andrew Perez
, Reporter

Tommy Fletcher
, Executive News Producer

Northwest Miami-Dade – Miami Dade police are investigating a mass shooting that left more than 20 people injured in what detectives described as a “targeted act of violence.”

Victims were rushed to several hospitals in Miami Dade and Broward counties, some in their personal vehicles according to police.

Miami Dade police director Freddy Ramirez said a business was rented out for a concert Saturday May 29th into Sunday morning.

During the concert, patrons were standing outside when a white SUV pulled up, three subjects stepped out of their vehicle with assault rifles and handguns and began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd.

20-25 people were shot and 2 people were killed near 7630 NW 186th street.

Police are now asking the community for help as they comb through surveillance footage and gather evidence.

