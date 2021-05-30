Child dies after hit and run in Homestead

Homestead police officers work the scene of a fatal hit and run that killed a 5-year-old child.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A child was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead after being hit by a car in Homestead.

It happened Saturday evening on the 600 block of Southwest 14th Avenue.

According to the Homestead Police Department, a five-year-old was struck by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene.

The child was taken by helicopter to Kendall Regional Trauma Center in critical condition, police said, later updating that the child had died.

Homestead police told Local 10 News they are working on getting a description of the vehicle.