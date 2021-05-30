Family members want answers following deadly mass shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade

Father of one of the victims at mass shooting scene begs police to see his son

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of Clayton Dillard III confirmed that he was shot and killed in the violent incident in Northwest Miami-Dade that claimed the life of one other person and injured dozens more.

Dillard’s father was begging police to let him see his son’s body Sunday as it remained at the scene, covered by a tarp.

Police explained to the family that they can’t contaminate an active investigation scene.

Dillard’s body remained there, in 90 degree heat, for nearly 18 hours.

It was just after midnight Sunday when Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed eight gunshot victims to emergency rooms for treatment.

Amid the chaos twelve other victims took themselves and friends to various emergency rooms in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, making it hard for police to get an accurate early count of the injured.

Seven of the 22 gunshot victims arrived at Palmetto General Hospital’s emergency room, one of which was in critical condition.

Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood reported its emergency room received five patients from the shooting scene.

Two of them are in critical condition.

Local 10 News spoke to several family members who were waiting for updates on their loved ones.

“You never know what it’s like until you have something jerked away from you,” said Chad Harris, whose 19-year-old daughter was shot. “She’s in surgery now. We’re just praying. Praying for all the victims, praying for all the families.”

While standing outside Jackson Memorial Hospital, Angelica Green told Local 10 News that her 24-year-old son was shot in the stomach.

“He called us frantic, saying he had been shot, that it hurts and that he loves us,” Green said. “My husband was like, ‘No, stay with us.’”

Green’s son also told his mother about the people who opened fire.

“He said the guys came with ski masks and hoodies, and just started shooting up the crowd,” Green said.

