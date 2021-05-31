50 firefighters called in to combat massive Hialeah blaze

HIALEAH, Fla. – City of Hialeah firefighters raced to a massive fire just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

Raging flames could be seen for blocks away near 22nd Street and East 6th Avenue.

“It was a big, big, fire out of control when we got here,” said David Rodriguez, District Chief of the City of Hialeah fire department.

Aerial pictures provided by Hialeah Fire Rescue showed flames engulfing several homes as well as smoke billowing into the air.

“It ended up being a second alarm fire that basically ties up our entire city, so that’s why we called help from the county,” Rodriguez said.

It was quite the firefight with the help of Miami-Dade firefighters. 50 firefighters in total worked to knock down the fire, which displaced 10 families, according to Hialeah Fire.

Rodriguez said it is a total loss for the units. “But we were able to protect the units around,” he said.

Officials said the fire started in one of the front units and quickly spread to the joint units in the back. Firefighters on scene were able to get everyone out of their homes with no injuries. No injuries to firefighters were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.