Large fire shuts down stretch of Krome Avenue in west Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A large brush fire Monday caused authorities to shut down Krome Avenue between Kendall Drive and Southwest Eighth Street in west Miami-Dade.

The Florida Highway Patrol tweeted a photo showing heavy smoke filling the sky in the area.

The Florida Forest Service later confirmed that the fire, which moved from the east side of Krome Avenue to the west side, has burned at least 200 acres.

“The fire is continuing to move,” said Scott Peterich with the Florida Forest Service. “The terrain is very, very tough out there. We’ve had so little rainfall over the last several months that it’s dried out, and now that makes it even more dangerous.”

Officials are concerned that the fire could spread into Everglades National Park.

The cause of the brush fire remains under investigation but authorities believe it is possible lightning is to blame.