Stolen Nissan involved in Miami-Dade mass shooting was submerged in canal, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Divers found the white Nissan Pathfinder that was involved in a mass shooting on Sunday morning was submerged in a canal in Miami-Dade County.

Detectives said on Monday that they had found the vehicle was in a canal in the area of 154th Street and Northwest Second Avenue. It had been reported stolen on May 15, police said.

Surveillance video shows a trio jumped out of the stolen vehicle to turn a rapper’s celebration early Sunday morning into a bloody rampage — killing two men and injuring 21 people.

Law enforcement officials work the scene of a shooting outside a banquet hall, Sunday, in Miami-Dade County. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The organizers of the event at El Mula Banquet Hall, at 7630 NW 186 St., advertised it as a party for Courtney Paul Wilson, 24, better known as rapper ABMG Spitta, and the release of his new album “Round of Applause: Book of Spitta, Vol. 1.”

The shooting victims were 17 to 32 years old. Five of them were women ages 20, 23, 26, and 31. The majority of them were men.

A grieving father identified one of the two 26-year-old men killed during the shooting as Clayton Dillard.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, 17 victims, including the five women, remained at Jackson Memorial Hospital. The hospital listed three of them, a 31-year-old woman and two men ages 21 and 25, in critical condition, police said on Monday morning.

Miami-Dade detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

There is a $130,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Marcus Lemonis contributed $100,000; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives contributed $25,000; and Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers contributed $5,000.

Police divers now in the water. One could be heard saying ‘White Pathfinder’ @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/YgKu4BNbQV — Janine Stanwood (@JanineWPLG) May 31, 2021