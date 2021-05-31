Police: Child shot after shooting up home with paintball gun

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A 10-year-old child was shot Sunday in Opa-locka after shooting up a home with a paintball gun, authorities said.

The shooting was reported Sunday night in the 2300 block of Rutland Street.

According to Opa-locka police spokesperson Nikeya Jenkins, multiple people got out of a vehicle in front of the home, where children were playing in the yard, and began shooting at it with “rifle paint guns.”

Jenkins said a man at the home believed his house and family were under attack so he returned fire with an actual firearm, striking one of the juveniles.

Police confirmed that the driver fled the scene with the child in the car to the 2200 block of Northwest 83rd Street. The child was then taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The child’s condition has not yet been released.