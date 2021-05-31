Tragic crash kills 5 people after vehicle full of minors ends up on top of another car

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Five people were killed in a chaotic car collision that happened in Boca Raton over the weekend.

When the crash ended, one of the vehicles came to rest on top of another.

It happened early Sunday morning.

A makeshift memorial has been growing at a crash site where those five people died, three of whom were only teenagers.

The driver of one of the cars, 18-year-old Ramiro Gomez, and two of his passengers, 13-year-olds Sebastian Rivas and Brielle Snowden, died at the scene.

Those that knew them left behind heartfelt messages, saying that they’ll never forget them.

Five others from Gomez’s car were sent to the hospital: four teenagers and a 12-year-old girl.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies said Gomez was driving eastbound on Camino Real and when he approached Sanibel Drive, he lost control of his car, slamming into a concrete pole.

His car then rolled and entered the westbound lanes of Camino Real, landing on top of a Mercedes.

Ad

Six of Gomez’s rear passengers were ejected.

The driver and passenger of the Mercedes, both in their 50s, were raced to Delray Medical Center, where they died from their injuries.

Deputies are still investigating but did say that speed was a factor in the crash.