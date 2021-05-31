A day after banquet hall shooting, relatives wait for updates on 18 victims

Two days after banquet hall shooting, relatives wait for updates on 18 victims

MIAMI – A trio armed with rifles shot 23 people early Sunday morning at El Mula Banquet Hall in Miami-Dade County. Two died and 21 were injured — 18 remained at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Monday.

The two men who died were 26 years old. A grieving father identified one of them as Clayton Dillard.

The hospital listed three victims, a 31-year-old woman and two men ages 21 and 25, in critical condition on Monday, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

There were three other women, ages 20, 23, and 26, who also remained hospitalized. The majority of the other victims who remained hospitalized were men between the ages of 20 to 27.

Angelica Green was outside of the hospital waiting for updates about her 24-year-old son. She said he was shot once in the abdomen.

“He called us frantic, telling us he had been shot,” Green said, adding he said he was in a lot of pain.

Miami-Dade detectives are searching for three males who jumped off a white Nissan Pathfinder. They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

There is a $130,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Marcus Lemonis contributed $100,000, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives contributed $25,000, and Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers contributed $5,000.

