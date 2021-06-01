Another shooting caught on camera in Miami-Dade

Gunmen seen hopping out of car and firing at people in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Exclusive video obtained by Local 10 News shows yet another South Florida shooting caught on camera. This one happened in a North Miami neighborhood.

A man is seen walking into a home along Northwest 10th Avenue near 127th Street on Monday, and another man walks past him.

Seconds later, a white sedan pulls up, two people jump out and open fire. The driver then pulls off with the two shooters inside.

Two people were shot and rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

North Miami detectives were processing the scene Monday night. No word on any arrests or motive for the shootings has been released.

The conditions of the victims is also unknown at this time.

