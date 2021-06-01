Brush fire in west Miami-Dade burns at least 200 acres; continues to rage

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A brush fire in west Miami-Dade, dubbed the Mile Marker 19 fire, has burned at least 200 acres and it continues to rage.

Flames burned for hours through the night just east of Krome Avenue. Firefighters have been trying to keep it from spreading west.

“Because then you’ve got Everglades National Park to the west of here. If it gets in there, it can run for days,” said Scott Peterich, with the Florida Forest Service.

Sky 10 was above the area as the fire line moved westward.

Our cameras were also on the ground, where crews have been trying to stop it on Krome Avenue, between Southwest Eighth Street and Kendall Drive.

The winds are helping the fire jump the road from east to west and pushing plumes of heavy dark smoke across, making it impossible to see.

“And the fire is continuing to move,” Peterich said.

Crews have been using bulldozers to help firefighters get through the brush and to the flames.

The Florida Forest Service says it’s been a difficult fire to fight.

“We’ve had so little rain fall over the last several months that it’s dried out, and now that makes it even more dangerous,” Peterich said.

The cause of the brush fire remains under investigation but authorities believe it is possible that lightning is to blame.