Police: Father arrested after taking son to shoot up home with paintball gun

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A Miami man has been arrested after authorities said he agreed to take his 10-year-old son to shoot up a home in Opa-locka with a paintball gun.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Rutland Street.

According to an arrest report, the boy asked his father, Michael Williams, 26, to drive him to that specific location and Williams agreed to the request.

Police said the boy opened the side door to the van his father was driving and began shooting paint balls into a crowd of people that were gathered in the front yard, including children.

Gregory Barns, who lives at the home, believed he and his family were under attack and fired a real gun, striking the boy, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, Williams sped off while the side doors were still open, which caused his son to loose balance and fall to the ground.

A witness told police that the boy’s legs ended up under the van and the rear tires ran over him.

Police said Williams finally stopped the van and ran back to his son to help him.

The witness yelled at Williams for his actions and later identified him to police as the driver of the van, authorities said.

Williams’ son was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His condition has not yet been released.

As for Williams, he now faces one count of child neglect with great bodily harm.