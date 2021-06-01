Several people detained after 2 injured in Miami Beach shooting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police are investigating after two people were injured late Monday night in a shooting on South Beach.

The shooting occurred just after 11:30 a.m. near the corner of Ocean Drive and First Street, just blocks away from South Pointe Park.

Multiple people called 911 to report hearing gunshots.

Police arrived at the scene to find two people who had been shot — one in the leg, the other in the shoulder.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews rushed both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Detectives also shut down the MacArthur Causeway at one point to allow police to search for the shooter.

Despite interviewing witnesses and taping off the scene, officers have yet to announce any arrests.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez, however, confirmed that officers have “several possible subjects detained.”

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.