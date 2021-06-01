Surveillance video shows people running for cover during mass shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Surveillance video obtained Tuesday by Local 10 News shows people running for cover outside El Mula banquet hall in northwest Miami-Dade after three gunmen pulled up to the venue and opened fire.

On Monday, detectives confirmed that they had found the vehicle used in the early Sunday morning shooting in a canal in the area of Northwest 154th Street and Northwest Second Avenue. It had been reported stolen on May 15, police said.

Surveillance video shows a trio jumping out of the stolen vehicle to turn a rapper’s celebration into a bloody rampage — killing two men and injuring 21 people.

The organizers of the event advertised it as an album release party for Courtney Paul Wilson, 24, better known as rapper ABMG Spitta.

Ad

The shooting victims ranged in age from 17 to 32 years old. Five of them were women, ages 20, 23, 26 and 31. The majority of them were men.

A grieving father identified one of the two 26-year-old men killed during the shooting as Clayton Dillard.

Miami-Dade detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

There is a $130,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Marcus Lemonis contributed $100,000; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives contributed $25,000; and Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers contributed $5,000.