SWAT officers swarm Miramar apartment complex after man allegedly opened fire on neighbor

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities have released new information about a SWAT situation that had a Miramar neighborhood on edge.

The incident took place Tuesday morning. Inside the Verano Apartments.

Police said the situation occurred after a resident opened fire on his neighbor.

Cell phone video captured the moments armed SWAT team members moved into the apartment complex near Pembroke Road and University Drive.

A man is seen walking down the stairs with his arms in the air. Moments later he is placed into hand cuffs and arrested.

Police said this all came after the alleged gunman, identified as 24-year-old Shaheem Smith, opened fire inside the neighborhood, shooting apartment buildings, hitting several cars and even firing in the direction of law enforcement.

SKY 10 was above the community as officers responded to what residents said was gunfire that started around 7 a.m. and lasted for more than half an hour.

Witnesses told Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos they heard shots that appeared to be getting closer and closer, so they laid on the ground until the gunfire stopped, and police arrived.

Fortunately, no one was hit in the gunfire and there were no reports of any injuries.

Smith will be booked into the Broward County Jail, facing a number of charges that include attempted murder and aggravated assault.