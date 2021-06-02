Partly Cloudy icon
82º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Former state senator grieves after shooter kills son in Miami-Dade

Liane Morejon
, Reporter

Andrea Torres
, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: 
Miami-Dade County
,
Golden Glades
,
Crime
,
Daphne Campbell
Photo does not have a caption

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Former Democratic Florida Sen. Daphne Campbell used Facebook to grieve on Wednesday after her son Jason Dwayne Campbell died. He was 23.

“Carry a child for nine months with difficulties and end up having C-Section and after 23 years, you received a bad news someone shots, kills your son.”

Detectives are investigating the Tuesday shooting at the Montecarlo of Miami Condominiums, at 494 NW 165 St., in Miami-Dade County’s Golden Glades area.

Campbell also wrote her son was killed while he was sleeping. He was a father of three.

Miami-Dade detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Related social media

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: