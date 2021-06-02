Mostly Cloudy icon
79º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Gunman barricades himself inside Miami home, police say

Amanda Batchelor
, Managing Editor

Christina Vazquez
, Reporter

Tags: 
Miami
,
Miami-Dade County
,
Crime
Gunman barricades himself inside Miami home, police say
Gunman barricades himself inside Miami home, police say

MIAMI – Miami police are working to apprehend a man who they said was seen shooting in the area of Northwest Eighth Avenue and 51st Street Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the gunman barricaded himself inside a home at 5101 NW Eighth Ave.

Local 10 News reporter Christina Vazquez was told by officers at the scene that the incident appeared to stem from a dispute between two tenants in the area.

They said the tire of a vehicle was struck by a bullet, but no injuries were reported.

Police are asking people to avoid the area for the time being.

No other details were immediately released.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: