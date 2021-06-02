Gunman barricades himself inside Miami home, police say

MIAMI – Miami police are working to apprehend a man who they said was seen shooting in the area of Northwest Eighth Avenue and 51st Street Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the gunman barricaded himself inside a home at 5101 NW Eighth Ave.

Local 10 News reporter Christina Vazquez was told by officers at the scene that the incident appeared to stem from a dispute between two tenants in the area.

They said the tire of a vehicle was struck by a bullet, but no injuries were reported.

Police are asking people to avoid the area for the time being.

No other details were immediately released.

