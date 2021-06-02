Police: Man arrested after repeatedly stabbing Publix employee in neck

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he repeatedly stabbed a Publix employee in the neck in North Miami Beach.

According to his arrest report, Allen Pierre-Louis, of Miami, waited for more than an hour for the victim to arrive to work at the Publix at 14641 Biscayne Blvd.

Police said Pierre-Louis eventually spotted the victim in the meat department at the rear of the store and rushed him from behind while holding a large knife and a yellow towel.

According to the report, Pierre-Louis covered the victim’s mouth with the towel and began to stab him repeatedly in the neck and right shoulder area.

Police said he then slammed the victim on the metal display area, which stores meat items.

Witnesses rushed over to help the victim and struck Pierre-Louis over the head with boxes of sausages, authorities said.

Police said the witnesses eventually separated the two and Pierre-Louis ran out of the store.

Ad

He was eventually located by officers in the area of West Dixie Highway and 140th Street.

Police said Pierre-Louis tried to flee behind some businesses in the area, but he was apprehended and taken to the North Miami Beach Police Department, where he invoked his right to remain silent.

According to his arrest report, Pierre-Louis was eventually taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be treated for cuts to his hands.

He faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder. A motive for the attack remains unclear.