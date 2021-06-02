Police: Man, woman both alert after being shot in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Wednesday morning.

Miami Police Officer Michael Vega confirmed the incident occurred just before 6 a.m. near Northwest Second Avenue and 17th Street.

Vega said officers arrived at the scene after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and discovered that two people, a man and a woman, had been shot.

Vega said the man was shot in the stomach area and the woman had been shot in the back and shoulder.

He said both were alert and conscious as they were being taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.