MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Shots were fired at an apartment complex at the 1421 Northwest 71st Street on Wednesday morning, Miami-Dade County police say.

Nobody was hit by the gunfire, but there was an elderly woman who was checked by rescue personnel, investigators say.

A Local 10 camera captured bullet holes in the walls of the building and at least one bullet hole in a window.

No information was immediately available about the shooter or shooters who opened fire.