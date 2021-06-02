South Beach double shooting suspects appear before judge

Both suspects in South Beach shooting go before judge

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Two suspects arrested for a shooting on South Beach appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

The incident in question took place Monday night on Ocean Drive near 1st Street, after an argument near the restaurant Prime 112, police said.

According to authorities, 21-year-old Wilsom Awute, who is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault, is a member of rap artist DaBaby’s entourage.

The second suspect, 29-year-old Christopher Urena of Davie, who is no stranger to law enforcement, is facing charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, grand theft and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Before allegedly firing shots on Monday night near Prime 112, arrest records show that in 2016, Urena was arrested in Davie for shooting a man and his son in the stomach at Top Notch Barbershop, which is located off Davie Road just north of Griffin Road.

For that shooting, Urena was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Regarding Monday’s Ocean Drive shooting, rapper DaBaby was questioned by police but later released.

As for Urena, Local 10 News reached out to the State’s Attorney Office to find out why he was never convicted for the shooting in 2016.

They said Urena’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon based on a stand your ground statute. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that motion has yet not been heard.

That is why Urena was able to make bond.

