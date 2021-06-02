Two South Florida beaches top list for affordable beach vacations around the world

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – With summer right around the corner, so many South Floridians are busy planning their summer vacations. But, if you are looking for a great staycation, you won’t have to go very far.

According to Travel and Leisure Magazine, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea is a hidden gem, nestled in between popular tourist destination Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach.

Beachfront hotels, like Plunge Beach Resort, are offering up promotions for Florida residents looking for a weekend getaway. Nearby restaurants, also provide lots of options, within a walking distance.

Plunge Beach Resort, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea (Courtesy: Plunge Beach Resort)

If Key West is a bit too lively for your taste, you won’t have to drive that far south, because Islamorada in the Florida Keys also made the magazine’s must-do list. Not mentioned in the article, but a pro-tip from Local 10, check out the many businesses offering fishing excursions.

And once you have caught your fish, restaurants on the island will gladly cook up your catch. For a lazy day on the sand, Anne’s Beach at the southern end of Upper Matecumbe Key is a great stop. Its boardwalk and pavilions are brand new. They were just replaced after being destroyed by Hurricane Irma.

In this drone aerial photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, traffic flows on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway in Islamorada, Fla., towards Key West Monday, June 1, 2020.(Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

For a look at the other affordable beach vacations making the global list, click here.