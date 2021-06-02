Two South Florida beaches top list for affordable beach vacations around the world

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – With summer right around the corner, so many South Floridians are busy planning their summer vacations. But, if you are looking for a great staycation, you won’t have to go very far.
According to Travel and Leisure Magazine, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea is a hidden gem, nestled in between popular tourist destination Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach.
Beachfront hotels, like Plunge Beach Resort, are offering up promotions for Florida residents looking for a weekend getaway. Nearby restaurants, also provide lots of options, within a walking distance.
If Key West is a bit too lively for your taste, you won’t have to drive that far south, because Islamorada in the Florida Keys also made the magazine’s must-do list. Not mentioned in the article, but a pro-tip from Local 10, check out the many businesses offering fishing excursions.
And once you have caught your fish, restaurants on the island will gladly cook up your catch. For a lazy day on the sand, Anne’s Beach at the southern end of Upper Matecumbe Key is a great stop. Its boardwalk and pavilions are brand new. They were just replaced after being destroyed by Hurricane Irma.
