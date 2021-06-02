Woman in coma as some Miami-Dade mass shooting victims fight to survive

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Several of the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting outside a Miami-Dade County banquet hall are still recovering from their injuries.

An armed trio jumped out of a white SUV outside El Mula Banquet Hall early Sunday morning and within 20 seconds shot 23 people.

Desmond Owens and Clayton Dillard III, both 26, were killed.

The 21 other victims were rushed to various hospitals.

Seven of the victims are still being treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital, including 32-year old Shaniqua Peterson, who remains in critical condition.

Relatives tell Local 10 News that Peterson is clinging to life with a bullet lodged in her head, right behind her ear. Doctors are keeping the mother of a 12-year old boy in a medically induced coma as her family holds out hope.

Police and community leaders know the number of gun violence cases could spike this summer, as pressure mounts on the criminal justice system to do more about violent repeat criminal offenders who slip through the cracks.

Ad

“They do not fear death. They do fear prison, and so we’re hopeful that our judges, our prosecutors — not just in Miami-Dade but across the country — will start holding people accountable,” Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo said. “And prohibiting them from purchasing or possessing firearms in the first place and not wait till someone is dead or shot.”

Miami-Dade County police, who are handling the investigation, say some tips have been filtering in.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. Rewards totaling $130,000 are being offered for info.