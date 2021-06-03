Mother begs for answers one month after Miami TSA employee murdered in front of 3-year-old daughter

Mother of young woman gunned down in front of 3-year-old daughter pleads for answers

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – On May 3, Le’Shonte Jones was fatally shot while her three-year-old daughter stood by her side.

One month later, the search continues for the person responsible for the senseless murder, and her family is pleading with the public to come forward with any answers that will lead to an arrest.

“Somebody killed my baby,” says her mother Darlene Dukes in tears. “Somebody that never even had a fight before in her life.”

According to investigators, on May 3, the 24-year-old TSA worker had just gotten home from work when she was gunned down in front of her daughter. Jones was pronounced dead on scene.

Unfortunately, her three-year-old daughter was even grazed by the bullet. “As a three-year-old, she clearly remembers literally everything,” added Dukes. “She was grazed by a bullet and she also still have bullet fragments in her leg and the lower part of her back.”

Her three-year-old is in stable condition.

Ad

The fatal shooting took place at an apartment complex located off of US-1 and SW 258th Street in Miami-Dade County.

According to police, a dark gray, four-door Nissan sedan drove up to the apartment complex and someone inside of the vehicle opened fire.

Detectives released a surveillance picture of the suspected killer shortly after.

“May 3 was the worst day of my life,” says her mother Dukes in tears. “I’m so broken i’m so torn. My life has changed forever.”

Now, she is pleading for someone, anyone, to come forward with information about her daughter’s murder.

“They took away a wonderful person beautiful person in and out.”

“Now I need y’all more than ever to help me find this person that murdered my baby,” added her mother in tears.

The family of Jones is planning a rally for justice later in June.

If you know who the shooter might be, please give Miami-Dade Crime-Stoppers a call at 305-471-TIPS.