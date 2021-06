The map above shows the approximate area where a 52-year-old woman fell overboard a boat.

ELEUTHERA, Bahamas. – The U.S. Coast Guard and Border Patrol are searching for a missing 52-year-old woman who reportedly fell off a boat near the Bahamas.

Authorities said the incident happened Wednesday morning about 170 miles east of Eleuthera.

According to Coast Guard officials, the woman fell overboard a 42-foot boat named Small World IV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the District 7 Command Center at 305-415-6800.

No other details about the incident have been released.