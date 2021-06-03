Woman wins $1 million lottery prize on South Florida visit

GREENACRES, Fla. – South Florida residents may not be thrilled to find out that a woman traveling here from Illinois snagged a million bucks on a scratch-off bought in our back yard.
Danelia Flores-Garcia, 43, of Beach Park, Illinois, claimed $1 million from the $5,000,000 Gold Rush Classic game, Florida Lottery announced Thursday.
Flores-Garcia bought the $20 ticket at Greenacres Discount Food (5390 10th Avenue North in Greenacres) in Palm Beach County. The store gets a $2,000 commission for selling it.
She decided to take her winnings in the form of a lump-sum payment of $710,000, lottery officials said.
