2 teens indicted on murder, armed carjacking charges in bartender’s killing

Gershon Woods (left) and Nathaniel Williams have been charged with murder and armed carjacking in the killing of a man in Miramar.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Two 17-year-olds have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder and carjacking with a firearm following last year’s fatal shooting of a popular bartender.

Police said the victim, Nelson Vega, 39, was dropping off a woman in the Hampshire Homes neighborhood in Miramar just after 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2020, when he was approached at gunpoint by Gershon Woods and Nathaniel Williams, who were both 16 years old at the time.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s white 2014 Mercedes-Benz after he was shot by Woods.

Police said Woods drove the stolen vehicle to the area of Northwest 213th Street and 38th Avenue in Miami Gardens, where he ditched it and ran away.

He was taken into custody early the next morning.

Residents in the area told Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton that Woods had been hiding in a nearby shed.

Those who knew Vega said he was a beloved bartender and longtime employee at J.P. Mulligans sports bar in Pembroke Pines, and was someone who made friends everywhere he went.