FBI agent killed in shootout honored with Miami street designation for her sacrifice, work with school

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Just four months after two FBI agents were fatally shot executing a court-ordered search warrant in Sunrise, a part of a street in Miami-Dade County has been renamed in one of the fallen agent’s honor.

Rockway Middle School, a Miami school the late FBI agent Laura Schwartzenberger had volunteered at for five years, put in the request to have the street renamed to Laura Schwartzenberger Way to remember the fallen agent during a special ceremony at the school on Friday.

The street is located along SW 93rd Court from Coral Way to SW 32nd Street.

“I’m sure they will be happy and proud to see that her name still lives on within the Rockway family,” says Principal of Rockaway Middle School Josephine Otero.

Agent Schwartzenberger served the children above and beyond the call of duty, as is evident by the time she spent with the students at the middle school and the love she had for her own children.

Ad

“She loved children and she wanted to protect children,” added Otero. “She wanted to make sure that they knew about the dangers that are out there and that they wouldn’t be a victim of those dangers.”

The tragedy occurred Feb. 2, when she and her FBI squad went to execute a court-ordered search warrant on an apartment in Sunrise that was connected to a child exploitation investigation.

When the agents approached the door, the subject inside of the apartment opened fire with a high-powered rifle, ultimately injuring four special agents and killing two — special agents Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin.

“They gave up their lives to protect our children,” said an official at the ceremony.

Now, the community she served is ensuring that her sacrifice, as well as the sacrifice of Alfin and her injured colleagues always be remembered — that their sacrifice will be felt and seen by everyone who passes through.

Ad

“Special agent Schwartzenberger and Alfin epitomize the very qualities set forth in the FBI motto of fidelity, bravery, and integrity,” added the official.