Man named ‘Slime’ paid cash and drugs for sex with 14-year-old girl

Sadiki “Slime” Spence confessed to paying for sex with a 14-year-old girl, Miami Springs police say.

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – He goes by the nickname “Slime,” and Sadiki Spence confessed to paying a pimp cash and drugs to have sex with a 14-year-old girl, police say.

Spence, 26, of Miami-Dade County, faces charges that include human trafficking, engaging in prostitution, lewd/lascivious battery and sale of oxycodone. He had been on probation already for second-degree attempted murder, investigators said.

Miami Springs police say they were investigating a 17-year-old pimp for trafficking a 14-year-old girl last summer. The girl told authorities she had been sold by the pimp to “Slime” for money and drugs.

After arresting the teenage pimp, investigators found contact information for “Slime” in his phone, and they tracked down Spence on Thursday. He was taken to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office where he gave a full confession, Miami Springs police said.

Spence was then transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.