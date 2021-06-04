Pickup truck, SUV involved in head-on collision in northeast Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred Friday morning in northeast Miami-Dade.

Authorities blocked off the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 114th Street after a pickup truck and Chevy Equinox collided head-on.

The daughter of the man who was driving the truck told Local 10 News that he called her after the accident and let her know that he was OK.

Police have not released the condition of the other driver, however a yellow tarp could be seen covering the driver’s seat.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

No other details were immediately released by police.