Boy’s mother dies from injuries suffered during mass shooting in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Shankquia Peterson died on Thursday. She was among the 23 people shot early Sunday morning during a rapper’s album release party in unincorporated Miami-Dade County.

She was 32. Relatives said Peterson, the mother of a 12-year old boy, had a bullet lodged in her head, so doctors had kept her in a medically induced coma.

Two men died during the shooting: Desmond Owens and Clayton Dillard III. They were both 26 years old.

Surveillance video shows the shooters arrived in a Nissan Pathfinder late Saturday night at the Country Club Shopping Center in the Palm Springs North neighborhood, police said.

The white stolen vehicle was parked close enough to see the entrance of El Mula Banquet Hall, at 7630 NW 186 St., just north of Hialeah and west of Carol City.

Surveillance video shows they waited patiently for about an hour to drive out of the parking space. Another surveillance camera recorded the driver parked on a side road early Sunday morning next to the banquet hall.

“The three males then armed with rifles and handguns exited the vehicle,” Detective Alexandra Turnes said.

Other surveillance video shows the crowd standing outside of the banquet hall before the armed trio quickly turned calm to terror.

The crowd had been waiting to get inside for an album release party by Courtney Paul Wilson, 24, better known as rapper ABMG Spitta from Carol City.

Video shows the trio ran back to the Pathfinder. It was parked on the side road, which leads to the back of the shopping center and to Northwest 186th Street.

Amid the chaos, some people drove the wounded to nearby hospitals. On Monday, there were 18 injured who remained hospitalized, police said. The victims were treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Aventura, Kendall Regional, and Memorial Regional in Broward County.

“We mourn the loss of the two victims and are praying for the recovery of the more than 20 people injured at El Mula Banquet Hall near Hialeah,” Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted on Sunday. “We are working with local authorities to bring justice to the perpetrators. Justice needs to be swift & severe!”

During a news conference on Monday, MDPD Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III said the shooting stemmed from the lyrics of a rap song and interactions on social media. He said music videos with “trigger words” prompted “a retaliation.”

Miami-Dade rapper Spitta’s fans prefer gangsta rap, a controversial subgenre that has reemerged through social media platforms for musicians such as SoundCloud, MyMixTapez, and Bandcamp. He mostly raps about fast cash, marijuana, death, and revenge. His lyrics dive into street hustler’s culture.

“We must get these killers off the streets,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Monday.

Detectives recovered the abandoned Nissan Pathfinder about nine miles away from the crime scene on Monday. Divers found it submerged in a canal in the area of 154th Street and Northwest Second Avenue. It had been reported stolen on May 15, police said.

On Tuesday, as a memorial with candles, balloons, and teddy bears grew in front of the banquet hall, Ramirez spoke to reporters again from the department’s headquarters in Doral.

“We are on a zero-tolerance posture right now ... those that are out there committing gun violence, breaking the law, you are going to go to jail,” Ramirez said. “My officers are mobilized. All the resources of the Miami-Dade Police Department will be on the streets to keep this community safe.”

Miami-Dade detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

There is a $130,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Marcus Lemonis contributed $100,000, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives contributed $25,000, and Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers contributed $5,000.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales and Reporter Terrell Forney contributed to this report.