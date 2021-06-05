Crash killing 3, injuring 1 shuts down Okeechobee Road in Hialeah Gardens

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel arrives at Jackson Memorial Hospital with an injured victim of a crash on Friday in Hialeah Gardens.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers shut down Okeechobee Road in both directions after a fatal crash on Friday night at Northwest 95th Street in Hialeah Gardens.

According to FHP, the driver of a silver Nissan was traveling northbound when he crossed the median going into wrong-way traffic and crashing head-on into a black Chevy sedan that was traveling southbound.

Three people died: Both drivers and the front passenger of the Nissan. A backseat passenger who was also in the Nissan was injured. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel airlifted the passenger to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

This is a developing story.