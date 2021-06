No more daily COVID-19 updates in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Health Department is putting an end to daily updates on its COVID-19 dashboard.

Officials will now report information on a weekly basis.

This comes as the number of vaccinations continues to go up, and positive cases of COVID-19 go down.

According to the health department, Florida’s positivity rate has been below 5% for more than three weeks.

Over 10,000,000 residents have been vaccinated so far, according to the latest numbers released by the state.