Pedestrian hit by car in Miami

MIAMI – Authorities are investigating after a man was struck by a car in Miami.

It happened Saturday morning around 4:22 a.m. in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and 36th Street.

According to police, the driver hit a pedestrian and remained at the scene.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Miami. (WPLG)

Authorities said the victim is a man in his 30′s.

He was rushed by Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries, police said.

There is no word on whether that driver will be facing any charges.