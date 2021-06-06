3 killed, 5 injured in shooting while leaving graduation party in Kendall

KENDALL, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning after a graduation party in Kendall.

Three people were killed — two men and a woman. Five others were injured.

According to Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. as people were starting to leave the party, which was held at the Hookah Inn, near the intersection of Southwest 104th Street and 109th Court.

The Florida Department of Corrections identified the woman who died as corrections officer Tyleisha Taylor.

According to authorities, two vehicles drove up to the strip mall and someone inside started shooting.

The suspect vehicles were described as a dark-colored Chevy Malibu and a white Toyota Camry.

The surviving victims drove themselves to a local hospital and were in stable condition.

Police said one car fleeing the scene crashed into a wall at Miami-Dade College’s Kendall campus.

Two of the deceased victims were in the car that crashed at the college. Police said a firearm was recovered inside the vehicle.

At Jackson South Medical Center, the emergency room area was surrounded by police tape as officers continued their investigation.

Outside the hospital, loved ones gathered and waited for information.

The shooting comes exactly a week after three people were killed and 21 others were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in northwest Miami-Dade.

No arrests have been made in connection with either shooting at this time.

“We’ve got to stop it here in Miami-Dade County,” Ramirez said. “We’ve got other victims and their families that are destroyed over senseless violence, over stupidness, reckless shooting, innocent people getting hit.”

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

CORRECTION: Miami-Dade police now say that five people were injured and have survived this incident after previously reporting that there were six.